EU votes to extend weed-killer glyphosate licence for five years

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France on June 16, 2015. GLYPHOSATE REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BRUSSELS: EU countries voted on Monday in favour of renewing for five years the licence of weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto's top-selling Roundup.

The European Commission said in a statement that 18 countries had backed its proposal, with nine voting against and one abstaining.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Source: Reuters

