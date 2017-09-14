Evacuated Islamic State fighters reach Syria's Deir al-Zor - pro-Damascus commander

BEIRUT: Buses carrying evacuated Islamic State fighters reached jihadist territory in Syria's Deir al-Zor on Wednesday after IS released a Hezbollah prisoner, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of Damascus told Reuters.

Damascus and Lebanon’s Hezbollah allowed a convoy of nearly 300 militants and 300 relatives to evacuate an enclave at the Syria-Lebanon border after an offensive there last month.

A U.S.-led coalition temporarily stopped the buses from reaching Deir al-Zor and the convoy split in two. It was unclear if all the buses arrived in Islamic State territory on Wednesday.

