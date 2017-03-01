Ex-CIA spy freed in Lisbon after avoiding extradition to Italy

LISBON: A former CIA officer convicted for involvement in the kidnap of an Egyptian cleric in Italy was released on Wednesday in Lisbon after winning a last-minute reprieve from deportation, her lawyer said.

Sabrina de Sousa, a dual U.S.-Portuguese citizen was detained by Portuguese police last week and had been awaiting extradition in prison.

"Sabrina is free now. We will now await the Italian court's decision on alternative sanctions to prison, which is likely to be community service to be served in Portugal ... She needs to rest today," the lawyer, Manuel Magalhaes e Silva, told Reuters by telephone.

The two were seen leaving the Judiciary Police headquarters moments earlier.

