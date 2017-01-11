Ex-Congo Republic opposition leader arrested after months in hiding

BRAZZAVILLE: A former opposition leader in Republic of Congo was arrested on Tuesday for arms possession after months in hiding, police said.

Okombi Salissa, who lost last year's election to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, but accused the longtime leader of rigging the poll, had an arrest warrant out against him since December for holding weapons.

"This arrest was made without violence. It is part of an investigation against (Salissa), concerning an attack on state security," the police said in a statement.

The country's chief prosecutor André Oko-Gakala in November presented to the public weapons supposedly found at the home of Salissa's wife.

The size of the arms cache or its intended purpose was not immediately clear.

Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko, another opposition candidate, was arrested and charged last June with illegally holding ammunition and arms.

