Ex Egypt premier Shafik arrested in UAE, being deported to Egypt - source close to family

Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik, who last week announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2018, has been arrested at his home in the United Arab Emirates and is being deported to Egypt, a source close to his family told Reuters on Saturday.

CAIRO: Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik, who last week announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2018, has been arrested at his home in the United Arab Emirates and is being deported to Egypt, a source close to his family told Reuters on Saturday.

UAE officials made no immediate comment, but a Gulf source familiar with the matter said: "Shafik has publicly asked to go to Egypt and his wish will be met."

Shafik's daughter could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately answer a call seeking details.

Shafik, a former air force commander and government minister, said on Wednesday he would run for president in a surprise announcement from the UAE, where he has been based. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has not yet announced an bid for a second term, but is widely expected to run again.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Patrick Markey)