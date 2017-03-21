Ex-US Attorney Bharara joins NYU law school
Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan who was fired this month by President Donald Trump, will join New York University's law school on April 1 as a distinguished scholar in residence, the school announced on Tuesday.
In a statement provided by the school, Bharara said he was honoured to join NYU, and welcomed the opportunity "to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about - criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few."
Bharara was fired by Trump on March 11 after refusing to step down. He had been among 46 U.S. attorneys who were told to submit their resignations a day earlier.
