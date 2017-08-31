Exclusive - At least US$23 billion of property affected by Hurricane Harvey: Reuters analysis

REUTERS: At least US$23 billion (£17.8 billion) worth of property has been affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey just in parts of Texas' Harris and Galveston counties, a Reuters analysis of satellite imagery and property data shows.

The number represents market value, not storm damage, and is but a small fraction of the storm's reach, as satellite images of the flooding are incomplete. Satellite imagery compiled by researchers at the University of Colorado shows flooding across 234 square miles (600 square kilometres) of Harris County and 51 square miles (132 sq km) of Galveston County, about one-eighth of each county's land area.

