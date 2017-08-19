Exclusive - Mexico's top diplomat visits Cuba to seek help on Venezuela crisis
Mexico's Foreign Minister is in Havana hoping to get Cuba, one of Venezuela's top allies, to help resolve the tense political situation in the South American nation, a senior Mexican official who was briefed about the trip said.
Luis Videgaray has not gone empty-handed, the official and a document seen by Reuters said, and has accepted Havana's request to expand a credit line with Mexico's state-owned Bancomext bank from 30 million to 56 million euros as a gesture of good will.
Cuba uses the credit line to pay for key imports.
