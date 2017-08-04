Exclusive: Grand jury subpoenas issued in relation to Russian lawyer, Trump Jr. meeting - sources
Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., a Russian lawyer and others, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources also said special counsel Robert Mueller had convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.
