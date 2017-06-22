Exploding whipped cream dispenser kills French fitness blogger

STRASBOURG, France: Instagram star and well-known fitness blogger Rebecca Burger has died in a freak accident after a pressurised cannister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest, her family has said.

Burger, who had a large following on the social media site where she posted regular pictures of herself promoting fitness products, was killed in eastern France in what the family said was a domestic incident.

"It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died on June 18, 2017 in an accident in her home," read a statement on Burger's Instagram account.

Another post included a photograph of a whipped cream dispenser, which has a small pressurised canister, alongside a warning not to use similar devices.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT





"Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death," the post read.

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."

A police source confirmed the death to AFP and officers have opened an investigation.

Her death comes after two similar accidents in France in 2014, but neither resulted in deaths.

France's National Consumer Institute (INC) had already issued a warning over the same type of canister, used by the Ard'Time brand, saying the plastic lid may not be able to withstand pressure from carbon dioxide inside.

