Explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, no nuclear risk - official

An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 18:35
  • Updated 09 Feb 2017 19:55
PARIS: An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.

A report in Ouest France newspaper said there may be some injuries. M6 radio said five people were slightly injured.

Officials at the state-backed company's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 1,300 MW each Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors were build in the 1980s. A new reactor is being built at the site but the explosion did not take place there, a spokeswoman said.

The nuclear safety authority ASN said it had no information and could not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Andrew Callus and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

- Reuters