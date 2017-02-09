Explosion at EDF's Flamanville plant, no nuclear risk - official

PARIS: An explosion occurred at French utility EDF's Flamanville nuclear plant on Thursday but there was no associated nuclear risk, a local government official said on Thursday.

A report in Ouest France newspaper said there may be some injuries. M6 radio said five people were slightly injured.

Officials at the state-backed company's Paris headquarters had no immediate comment and local officials at the plant in western France could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 1,300 MW each Flamanville 1 and 2 reactors were build in the 1980s. A new reactor is being built at the site but the explosion did not take place there, a spokeswoman said.

The nuclear safety authority ASN said it had no information and could not immediately comment.

