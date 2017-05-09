Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 12

World

Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 12

At least 12 people were killed, including five children, and 30 were injured in an explosion at a house where fireworks were stored in central Mexico's Puebla state, authorities said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY: At least 12 people were killed, including five children, and 30 were injured in an explosion at a house where fireworks were stored in central Mexico's Puebla state, authorities said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Monday night in San Isidro, Chilchotla, during preparations for a local festival next week.

"A group of people lived in the house where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities. A firework launched by someone outside (the house) fell on top of the fireworks, causing the explosion that knocked down the home," the government of Puebla said in a statement.

Nine people were killed on the spot and three more died after being taken to nearby hospitals.

A series of massive explosions destroyed a fireworks market outside the Mexican capital in December, killing at least 35 people, injuring dozens and leaving the market a charred wasteland.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Source: Reuters