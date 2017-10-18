Explosion damages Swedish police station, none injured

STOCKHOLM: An explosion overnight in the southern Swedish town of Helsingborg caused extensive damage to the entrance of a police station, authorities said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the explosion, which occurred shortly after midnight local time and also shattered windows in a neighbouring building, police said in a statement.

"It is unclear what caused the detonation," police said.

Police said they were carrying out checks in the Helsingborg area but had not made any arrests. Gang-related violent crime in southern Sweden has been in the spotlight in recent years with several shootings in the region.

