Car bomb rams cafe in Somalia's capital, killing three, police say

MOGADISHU: A car bomb rammed into a cafe in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, near the compounds housing the security and sports ministries, killing three, police said on Wednesday.

"A suicide car bomb hit a small restaurant near the sports and youth ministry. So far we have confirmed three civilians died," Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)