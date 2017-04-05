Car bomb rams cafe in Somalia's capital, killing three, police say
- Posted 05 Apr 2017 17:36
- Updated 05 Apr 2017 17:45
MOGADISHU: A car bomb rammed into a cafe in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, near the compounds housing the security and sports ministries, killing three, police said on Wednesday.
"A suicide car bomb hit a small restaurant near the sports and youth ministry. So far we have confirmed three civilians died," Nur Aden, a police officer, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)
- Reuters