Explosion heard in downtown Kabul - witnesses

KABUL: An explosion was heard in the heart of Kabul's diplomatic area on Monday night, setting off alarms and sirens at foreign embassies.

The blast was preceded by "incoming" announcements, often used by the American embassy to warn of imminent rocket attack.

The explosion came just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to give a prime-time speech outlining the future of the American presence in Afghanistan.

