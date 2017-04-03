Explosion hits St Petersburg metro; at least 10 killed: Reports

MOSCOW: An explosion in the St Petersburg metro system on Monday (Apr 3) has killed at least 10 people, according to "preliminary information," Russian news agency TASS reported.

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station.

Another agency, RIA Novosti, said there appeared to have been blasts at two metro stations.

Three metro stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it is not clear what caused the explosion and that all possibilities are being considered, including terrorism.

News agency Interfax cited a source as saying at least one of the blasts involved a device filled with shrapnel. The agency also said that 20 people had been injured.

