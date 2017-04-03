Explosion hits St Petersburg metro; at least 10 killed: Reports

MOSCOW: An explosion in the St Petersburg metro system on Monday (Apr 3) has killed at least 10 people, according to "preliminary information," Russian news agency TASS reported. Another 50 people are injured, Interfax reported, citing the Governor's press office.

RIA Novosti news agency said there appeared to have been blasts at two metro stations.

The Saint Petersburg metro said in an earlier statement carried by Russian news agencies that it had closed two stations, Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad - two neighbouring stations on one line - and was evacuating all passengers.



"Evacuation of passengers is ongoing, there are people injured," it said. "An unidentified object supposedly blew up in a (train) carriage."

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. All St Petersburg metro stations have been closed, according to local media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in St Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not yet clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities including terrorism.

Interfax cited a source as saying at least one of the blasts involved a device filled with shrapnel.



Following the reports, the Moscow metro also announced that it is "taking additional security measures" as required by law in such situations, according to the network's official Twitter account.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.



At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.



Over 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage taking.



Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.