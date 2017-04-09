Explosion in front of church in Alexandria, Egypt, state television reports

CAIRO: A blast in front of a Christian church in Alexandria, Egypt on Sunday (9 Apr) has injured several people, state news reported.

The explosion comes just hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 25 people and injuring 60.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either blast and their causes remain unknown.

