Explosion in Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, one person hurt - TASS
- Posted 06 Apr 2017 14:10
MOSCOW: There was an explosion in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don early on Thursday, and one person was hurt, a law enforcement source told TASS news agency.
REN-TV cited witnesses as saying that the explosion happened near a school on Sadovaya Street and that a maintenance worker was injured in the blast.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Sujata Rao)
- Reuters