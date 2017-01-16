Explosion in southeast Turkey wounds three people - security sources
- Posted 16 Jan 2017 22:05
- Updated 16 Jan 2017 22:10
ANKARA: An explosion in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir wounded three people on Monday, security sources said, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
The sources said the explosion happened near a university in the city, the biggest in the mainly Kurdish southeast. However, broadcaster NTV reported the blast was at an excavation site.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
- Reuters