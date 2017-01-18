Explosion kills dozens in Malian military camp - witness

GAO, Mali: A vehicle exploded at a military camp in the northern Mali city of Gao on Wednesday, killing dozens of people, according to a Reuters witness who saw the aftermath of the blast.

The camp housed government soldiers as well as members of various rival armed groups, who together conduct mixed patrols in line with a U.N.-brokered peace accord aimed at quelling violence in Mali's restive desert north.

