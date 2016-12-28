Explosion on bus in northern Lebanon kills one person - NNA

BEIRUT: An explosion hit a bus in Lebanon's northern Bekaa Valley region, killing one person and wounding another on Wednesday morning, the National News Agency (NNA) said.

The attack took place in the town of al-Ain, some 20 km (13 miles) west of the Lebanese-Syrian border, NNA reported.

Lebanese television station al-Manar said a bomb exploded inside the passenger bus, killing the town's deputy mayor and severely injuring the bus driver.

