Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena; fatalities, injuries confirmed

LONDON: British police said they are responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday (May 22), where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing.



In a statement posted on Twitter, police confirmed there were a number of fatalities and injuries due to the incident.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017





Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in the statement that people should avoid the area.

"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said in an earlier statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A witness who was at the venue in the northern English city of Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing said she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

A spokesman for the singer said she "is okay".

The first unconfirmed reports of an explosion emerged shortly after 2145 GMT.

Suzy Mitchell, whose flat is opposite the venue said: "(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartment and everyone was running away in big crowds."

Several media outlets reported that there had been two explosions from within the 21,000 capacity venue.

Train services to and from Manchester Victoria Station - located under the Arena - had been cancelled.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.