Explosion reported near Times Square in New York; one person in custody

NEW YORK: The New York Police Department (NYPD) was responding to reports of an explosion of "unknown origin" on Monday (Dec 11) morning in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police department's official Twitter feed.

Several people were injured, according to the New York Post, citing law enforcement sources.

One person has been arrested.



​​​​​​​

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

Police have taken one man into custody, who was reported to be wearing a device with wires.



Citing sources, WPIX television reported that the man had a "possible second device".

Following the incident, the Port Authority Bus Terminal was being temporarily closed. Three major subway train lines were being evacuated.

In a tweet, the New York City mayor's office said that the mayor has been briefed on the incident. It added that the NYPD, New York City Fire Department and first responders are on the scene.

The White House also said that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.