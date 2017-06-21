Explosion rocks Brussels train station, one suspect shot

BRUSSELS: An explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels on Tuesday (Jun 20) and a man was shot by police during the incident, prosecutors told Belgian media.

The incident took place around 1900 GMT, causing the city's Gare Centrale to be evacuated. The nearby Grand Place, a major tourist destination, was also evacuated.

Police officials walk in a cordoned-off area outside Gare Centrale in Brussels after an explosion in the Belgian capital. (Emmanuel DUNAND/AFP)

A police spokesman said: "There was an incident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralised by soldiers who were at the scene. At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and everything is under control."

Prime Minister Charles Michel and the interior minister were in the national crisis centre monitoring developments.

Michel urged people via Twitter to follow instructions from the authorities.

Soldiers and police officials guide members of the public on a street outside Gare Centrale in Brussels after an explosion in the Belgian capital. (Emmanuel DUNAND/AFP)

"A crowd panicked in the station and ran for the tracks after an incident," said Arnaud Reyman, spokesman for Infrabel, the Belgian railway operator.

A witness said a suspect shouted out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) before causing the explosion at the Brussels railway station.

"I went down to the mezzanine level, someone was shouting. Then he cried 'Allahu Akbar', and he blew up a trolley," Nicolas Van Herrewegen, a railway sorting agent, told reporters.

Firemen were called to the scene after a report of a small explosion, RTBF broadcaster reported.

The incident in Belgium comes a day after a man mowed down Muslims near a mosque in London, and a radical Islamist on a terror watch-list rammed a car laden with weapons and gas into a police vehicle in Paris.

Brussels has been on high alert since Islamic State suicide bombers struck the city's airport and metro in March 2016, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds more.

The Islamic State group claimed the attacks, which were carried out by the same militant cell behind the November 2016 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

Soldiers have been stationed at railway stations, government buildings and European Union institutions in Brussels since the aftermath of the Paris attacks when a link to Belgium was first established.

Belgium suffered a further shock last August when a machete-wielding man attacked two policewomen in the industrial town of Charleroi, before being shot dead.

The country's law enforcement agencies and intelligence services came under intense scrutiny after the attacks for apparently missing a series of leads after the Paris attacks that could have led to the Brussels bombers.