Explosives found in truck used in Stockholm attack: Swedish TV citing police sources

STOCKHOLM: Police have found explosives in the truck used in the attack in Stockholm, Swedish television said on Saturday citing multiple unnamed police sources.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported that police had found a bag containing explosives, but the head of the Swedish Security Police told Swedish TV4 that he could not confirm whether explosives had been found.

A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing four people and wounding 15 in what the prime minister said appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Police said earlier that they had detained the man who "matched the description" of a photo released of a suspect wearing a dark hoodie and military green jacket.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the same man is a 39-year-old of Uzbek origin and a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) group.