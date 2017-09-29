FAA restricts drone flights over US landmarks

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was restricting drone flights over 10 U.S. landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore at the request of national security and law enforcement agencies.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was restricting drone flights over 10 U.S. landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore at the request of national security and law enforcement agencies.

The FAA and U.S. Interior Department said they would restrict drone flights up to 400 feet within the boundaries of the sites including the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Folsom Dam, Glen Canyon Dam, Grand Coulee Dam, Hoover Dam and Shasta Dam. The restrictions will be effective Oct. 5 and there only a few exceptions that permit drone flights within these restrictions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)