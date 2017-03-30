Facebook to make fundraising easier

SINGAPORE: Facebook has announced plans to roll out a "personal fundraiser" feature that will allow users to raise money to help cover cost related to events like medical treatments, car accidents and tuition fees.

The social media giant announced on Thursday (Mar 30) that the feature will be launched in the US over the next few weeks for those aged 18 and above.

Those who have access to it will be able to set up a dedicated Facebook page with information about the fundraiser, pick a donation objective and receive money from the page.



Facebook said there is a 24-hour review process for each fundraiser request.

The donation goal can be picked from six different type of categories - education expenses, medical bills, pet medical bills, crisis relief, personal emergencies as well as cost related to funeral of a loved one.

"As we learn more, we hope to expand our categories and automate more of the review process," Facebook added.

The feature is similar to the Go Fund Me website that allows individuals to raise money for personal causes. However, Facebook says its fundraisers will have their Facebook profiles attached, letting people know who will be receiving the donations.

"Since you can see real profiles on Facebook, donors will see how they are connected to the person who created the fundraiser, the person benefiting and others who are supporting the fundraiser," Facebook said.

DONATE VIA FACEBOOK LIVE

Currently, Facebook already has a feature that allows non-profit organisations to raise money for social causes. To enhance this feature, Facebook announced on Thursday that verified pages may now add donate buttons to their Facebook Live broadcasts.





"People watching the live broadcast can donate as they watch, or give once the broadcast has ended and is posted on the Page," Facebook said.

It added: "We’re constantly inspired by all the good done by people on Facebook and are committed to building tools that help build a supportive and safe global community."