Family threatened with eviction from London flat over crying baby: Report

LONDON: A family in London has been threatened with eviction after neighbours complained about their baby's crying, local media reported on Friday (Nov 17).

Attila and Ildiko Wurth live with their 15-month-old daughter and three-year-old son in a rented top-floor flat of a converted house in Hammersmith, west London, according to the BBC.

The couple were told by the property's management firm that their neighbours had complained "on a daily basis" about being disturbed by noisy children, and were told they could be given "two weeks' notice to vacate" if the situation did not improve, the BBC reported.

In an e-mail, the agent said there had been a complaint against the couple "stating that at 5.30am this morning a baby was crying and stamping and then further noise starting again at 6.45am, which woke one of the other tenants in the property", the BBC reported.

"We have subsequently liaised with your landlord and are instructed that we are to agree arrangements with you to vacate the property as soon as possible", the e-mail reportedly continued.

Another e-mail from the agent reportedly then said there had been further complaints, and that if this continued "we will have no choice but to issue a Section 8 notice, which will give you two weeks' notice to vacate".

"Please ensure to keep all movement and noise to a minimum."

The couple were reportedly shocked by this "heartless and harsh" attitude, and turned to social media.

"We felt so scared. We didn't know what happens next. Will we come home and find our things in the road?" the BBC reported them as posting on Facebook.

Attila, a vet, told the BBC that the couple had been very careful about noise but that it was unrealistic to think that a baby would not cry sometimes.

"We don't even have a stereo or a TV to make noise with - and we have avoided making any noise with household activities."

According to the BBC, managing agent Sheraton Management said that the couple were in breach of contract because they were causing disturbance to other occupants.

This disturbance reportedly did not just include noise from children, but "other noise nuisance" such as "banging, stamping, loud footsteps".

"Reluctantly, as there was no remission in the problem, it was on this basis that we advised Mrs Wurth that we may be left with no alternative but to serve a notice for possession," the BBC reported the managing agent as saying.