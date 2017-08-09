FBI raids former Trump campaign manager Manafort's home
FBI agents seized documents and other materials from the suburban Virginia home of Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, during a predawn raid as part of a special counsel's investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
The raid, authorized by a search warrant, was conducted without advance warning on July 26, a day after Manafort met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the Post said, citing unidentified people familiar with the probe.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)