Felled by Trump visit, Mexico's ex finance minister named foreign minister

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Wednesday revived the career of his fallen former finance minister, appointing him foreign minister just four months after replacing him in the wake of a controversial visit by Donald Trump, sources said.

Former finance minister Luis Videgaray is one of President Enrique Pena Nieto's closest aides, but was replaced in September a week after the Trump visit.

Pena Nieto was subjected to a wave of criticism for what many saw as a poorly-handled invite, given the real-estate magnate's anti-Mexico rhetoric.

Pena Nieto said he had tasked Videgaray with accelerating contacts and dialogue with the incoming Trump administration.

