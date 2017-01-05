Felled by Trump visit, Mexico's ex finance minister named foreign minister
Mexico's president on Wednesday revived the career of his fallen former finance minister, appointing him foreign minister just four months after replacing him in the wake of a controversial visit by Donald Trump, sources said.
Former finance minister Luis Videgaray is one of President Enrique Pena Nieto's closest aides, but was replaced in September a week after the Trump visit.
Pena Nieto was subjected to a wave of criticism for what many saw as a poorly-handled invite, given the real-estate magnate's anti-Mexico rhetoric.
Pena Nieto said he had tasked Videgaray with accelerating contacts and dialogue with the incoming Trump administration.
