Fewer than 3,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria - US-led coalition

BAGHDAD: The United States-led international coalition fighting Islamic State estimates that fewer than 3,000 fighters belonging to the hardline Sunni militant group remain in Iraq and Syria, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Current estimates are that there are less than 3000 #Daesh fighters left - they still remain a threat, but we will continue to support our partner forces to defeat them," U.S. Army Colonel Ryan Dillon tweeted using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli)