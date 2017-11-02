Finnair to weigh passengers before flights: Reports

HELSINKI: Finnair has begun weighing passengers flying out of Helsinki’s main airport, according to media reports.

The move by the Finnish airline is not designed to penalise passengers, but to save on operating costs by accurately calculating the total weight of each flight.

"Airlines know what the aircraft weighs, what the check-in luggage weighs, but not what passengers weigh," BBC cited Paivyt Tallqvist, communications director at Finnair, as saying.

According to BBC, the airline needs 2,000 volunteers to accurately understand their regular payload. And as of Nov 1, they have weighed 180 people with their carry-on luggage.

"We want to make sure we have the best possible data at our disposal also in this respect," Sami Suokas, manager of customer processes at Finnair, told the Helsinki Times. "That’s why we’re collecting data from our own network."

The European Aviation Safety Agency's passenger standard weight estimates put a male's average weight at 84.6kg and a female passenger at 66.5kg.

According to the Helsinki Times, the average Finnish man weighs 85kg and the average Finnish woman weighs 70kg.



The newspaper also cited Finnair's Suokas as saying that the weight of the airline's passengers changes significantly between summer and winter because of the extreme difference in temperature.

After weighing passengers during the winter months, Finnair will resume the exercise in the summer when travellers fly with lighter clothing, BBC said.