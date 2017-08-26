Finnish police release man arrested over knife attack

HELSINKI: Finnish police released a third man on Saturday out of seven arrested following last week's fatal stabbings in the city of Turku.

Two women died and eight people were wounded in what police said at the time they suspected was Finland's first terrorism-related assault.

The main suspect, who remains in custody, has been named as Abderrahman Mechkah, an 18-year-old Moroccan. He told a court he was responsible for the attack but denied his motive was terrorism.

Officers arrested a total of seven people after the attack, and have now released three of them without charge.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)