Finnish police request two knife attack suspects be detained for murder

Finnish police have requested that two of five Moroccans arrested over last week's deadly knife attack in Turku be detained for murder with terrorist intent, a court said on Tuesday.

HELSINKI: Finnish police have requested that two of five Moroccans arrested over last week's deadly knife attack in Turku be detained for murder with terrorist intent, a court said on Tuesday.

Previously the police had accused only the main suspect, Abderrahman Mechkah, of killing two people and wounding eight in the knife rampage on Friday, while the role of the four other men was unclear.

The court declined to elaborate on the police request. All the suspects will appear in a court hearing due to start at 11 a.m. (0800 GMT).

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)