Fire breaks out at Austria's main gas hub, several injured

VIENNA: A fire broke out at Austria's main gas transfer hub on Tuesday, with police reporting an explosion and several injured.

"There was an explosion around 8:45 a.m. (0745 GMT) and a fire," a police spokesman said, adding that he could not confirm media reports of 60 injured. "A wide area has been sealed off and there are expected to be several injured."

A spokesman for oil company OMV, which holds a minority stake in the company that operates the Baumgarten site, said the cause of the blast and the effect on gas deliveries were not yet clear. He said there was a fire but could not confirm there had been an explosion.

