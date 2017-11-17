Fire in seniors' home injures 20 in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, US: About 20 people were injured in a fire at a home for seniors in the Philadelphia area late on Thursday (Nov 16), local media reported.

The fire was reported at about 11pm local time at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pennsylvania, about 56km west of Philadelphia, local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester on Thursday, Nov 16. (Photo: AP / Pete Bannan / Daily Local News)

About 20 people were hurt and were taken to local hospitals, the station reported.



About 140 people live at home, and all appeared to have been evacuated and have been accounted for, spokeswoman Faith Woodward told CBS news.

Dozens of people wrapped in blankets and sitting in wheel chairs waited on the street near the blaze, photos from local news showed.

