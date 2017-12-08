Firefighters free British man after he cements head in microwave

LONDON: A 22-year-old man in England had to be rescued by firefighters after his head was cemented inside a microwave on Wednesday (Dec 6).

West Midlands Fire Service said it took them nearly an hour to free the man after they received a call for support at the garage of a house in Wolverhampton.

Five firefighters were deployed to help free the "YouTube prankster", said the fire service on Twitter, adding that they were "seriously unimpressed" by the incident.



“He and a group of friends had mixed seven bags of Polyfilla which they then poured around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the microwave," said Watch Commander Shaun Dakin on the fire service's official website.

The oven, which was not plugged in, was used as a mould.



Polyfilla is a type of putty used to fill holes, defects and cracks in wood, drywall and plaster.

"The mixture quickly set hard and, by the time we were called, they’d already been trying to free him for an hour and a half,” said Dakin.



His friends managed to feed an air tube into his mouth to help him breathe. (Photo: West Midlands Fire Service)

Fortunately, the man was able to breathe throughout the ordeal, as his friends managed to feed an air tube into his mouth.

Dakin said taking apart the microwave was tricky with most of the machine welded. The firefighters had to video-call their technical rescue colleagues for guidance before eventually freeing the man.



“He was very relieved when we removed a large chunk of the Polyfilla with a screwdriver, allowing him to breathe more easily," added Dakin.

The firefighters also had to be extremely careful with the screwdriver, Dakin said, as they were working closely to the man's head.

The man and his friends were apologetic, but "this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need," said Dakin.



“As funny as this sounds, this young man could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured,” he added.

