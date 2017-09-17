Firemen rescue man in Germany after his penis gets stuck in weight plate: Reports

WORMS, Germany: Firemen in Germany had to grind and saw their way through a 2.5kg weight plate in order to rescue a man on Friday (Sep 15) after his penis was stuck in it, according to reports.

The man was admitted to a hospital in the German city of Worms with his penis firmly stuck in the weight plate, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Doctors, however, were unable to free him, the Metro reported.





Firefighters - called by the hospital - needed three hours to free the man using power tools while he was sedated, according to the Herald.



A photo of the smashed weight plate was posted on Facebook by the firefighters.

In warning issued on its Facebook page, the fire service said: "Please do not imitate such actions!"