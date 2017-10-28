First charges filed in Russia probe led by US Special Counsel - source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, CNN reported, citing sources briefed on the matter.

A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The filing of the sealed charges was first reported by CNN.

