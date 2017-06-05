First victim of London attack identified as Canadian Chrissy Archibald

LONDON: The first victim of the London terrorist attack has been identified as Canadian Chrissy Archibald.

Seven people lost their lives in the Saturday (Jun 3) night attack while at least 48 were being treated for wounds across hospitals in London.

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister," said a statement from Ms Archibald's family distributed by the Global Affairs ministry, according to Dow Jones.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected."

The statement added that Ms Archibald worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiance.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death," the statement said. "Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that he was "heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed." He said: "We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery."

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack which took place on Saturday at London Bridge and Borough Market.

The three attackers went on a rampage mowing down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge before they began stabbing several people at Borough Market.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

A French national was also among those killed.

Australia's prime minister said on Monday that up to four Australians were caught up in the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and in the city's Borough Market.

Mr Turnbull said Candice Hedge was recovering in Saint Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

Both had been stabbed in the neck.

He said the government has "very real concerns" about another two Australians.

Turnbull would give no details about their circumstances.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.