Five on Friday: 5 recent PR mistakes

SINGAPORE: United Airlines this week delivered a masterclass in a) how not to treat a passenger and b) how not to react after bloodying said passenger’s face.

After the farce that saw them randomly selecting people to remove from an “overbooked” flight in order to accommodate a standby crew, United’s actions were strongly criticised as inexcusable, indefensible and pretty obtuse.

Looking at the video of the incident, one can’t help but wonder how is it that they couldn’t come up with a more palatable solution for sorting out an over-capacity aeroplane.

It’s not that hard. Airlines, including United, deal with overbooked flights daily – and without too much fuss. This time around, however, things went badly wrong and United spent the rest of the week desperately fighting a rearguard action to salvage its battered reputation.

When such gaffes occur, the fallout can be extremely tricky to fix – with bottomlines also taking a beating. With its CEO slip-sliding around in the incident’s immediate aftermath, United’s reputation will likely take a while to recover.

While what happened with the airline was the mother of all public relations disasters, the company is not alone in having to attempt to fix a problem that was totally self-inflicted.



Here’s a look at other instances when companies - and their leaders - let themselves down.



BEST MOVIE BOO BOO





A producer from La La Land holds up the card bearing the name of the correct Best Picture winner (Moonlight) at the 2017 Academy Awards. (Photo: AP)

In the world of entertainment, the bar for "live" TV gaffes was already set high. Steve Harvey’s howler at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant was so outrageous that few thought it would ever be surpassed.

Well, how wrong most of us were. The scene of the crime this time? The Oscars. An event where naming winners is, you know, the only thing they do.



And if it’s the only thing they do, then surely they can’t not get it right, no? Wrong.

And it was a spectacular blunder too; the wrong winner was announced for the most coveted prize of all: Best Picture. Somehow, amid the bright lights, the stardust and shimmery gowns the wrong envelope was opened – and the wrong winner announced.

Both the accounting firm PwC (charged with keeping track of the envelopes) and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences copped the blame in equal parts, with the fallout dragging on for days.

Host Jimmy Kimmel compounded matters too, telling the cast and crew of La La Land, which was originally announced as winner, that they too deserved the Oscar alongside Moonlight.



All in all, a night to forget - but one we’re sure won’t ever be forgotten.

WOULD YOU LIKE SNARK WITH THAT?





A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong. (Photo: Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

In 2012, McDonald’s embarked on an ill-fated Twitter campaign, asking users to tweet their own #McDStories. A sort of share-your-inspiring-stories-of-eating-at-Maccas social media offensive.

The hashtag ended up being a receptacle for horror stories – a bashtag, if you will.

The gems ranged from the icky: “Fingernail in my Big Mac”; to dubious magical realism: “One time I walked into McDonalds and I could smell Type 2 diabetes floating in the air and I threw up”; and the downright cautionary: “I once worked at McDonald's. I have never eaten there since.”

And just to add more sauce on the whole PR campaign fail: McDonald’s paid Twitter to have the hashtag promoted on its homepage.

The thing with hashtags is that you have very little control over how others use it – and so it proved. McDonald’s nixed the ill-fated campaign within hours, but the twittersphere continued to burn bright with some choice zingers long afterwards.

SPILLING THE WRONG WORDS





The Deepwater Horizon drilling well. (Photo: AP)

Sometimes mistakes happen. Sometimes people can get complacent and an oversight takes place, with horrific consequences. What goes a long way in the public eye is owning up to the problem and subsequently making genuine efforts to address and fix it.



In April 2010, the BP-operated Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico caught fire, causing oil and methane gas to spew for nearly 90 straight days.

But BP also found itself fire-fighting on another front – from the most unexpected of quarters: CEO Tony Hayward.

A week after the spill he said: “What the hell did we do to deserve this?”

Two weeks later he said the spill was “relatively tiny”. It wasn’t. The US government estimated 4.2 million barrels of oil spilled into the sea.

Then a month or so after that, he said: “I would like my life back”. This after 11 people had died in the incident. Talk about tone deaf.

BP replaced Hayward later that October.

ABERCROMBIE & WITCH?







Mike Jeffries. (Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP)

With his provocative comments and brash style, CEO Mike Jeffries made Abercrombie & Fitch more hated by some than Walmart. Some feat, that.



Over the years, Jeffries had come to be known for his provocative comments on a range of issues as well as his controversial business ideas and marketing stunts. Among other things, he said he didn’t want unattractive people wearing his clothes.

“We hire good-looking people in our stores,” he said. “Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don't market to anyone other than that.”

Soon, Jeffries’ constant harping on about his highly sexualised business philosophy and overall mean attitude turned customers away from the brand. He stepped down in 2014, but the company's cachet had already taken a pummelling by then.

'CHANGE YOUR PASSWORDS NOW!'







Once a Silicon Valley sweetheart, Yahoo’s star had long been on the wane before its most recent spate of scandals.

When Yahoo announced yet another security breach in February, it was the third of its kind in several months. Such was Yahoo’s reputation by then, few were surprised by the latest incident. It affected nearly 500 million users.

In December, it announced that 1 billion users had their accounts compromised in a cyber-attack which was carried out in – wait for it – 2013. Yahoo said the stolen information may have included phone numbers, email addresses, names, passwords and possibly also encrypted and non-encrypted security questions and answers.

Naturally, users fled in droves.

Renowned security researcher and advocate Brian Krebs said: “For years I have been urging friends and family to migrate off of Yahoo email, mainly because I watched for years as the company appeared to fall far behind its peers in blocking spam and other email-based attacks … I stand by that recommendation.”