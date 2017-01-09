Five policemen killed in attack in north Sinai

CAIRO: At least five policemen were killed and 10 others, including three civilians, were wounded in an attack at a checkpoint in the northern Sinai city of al-Arish on Monday, security and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

An Islamist insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's oldest Islamist movement, in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

