Florida family finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

FLORIDA: Look before you leap. A family in Venice, Florida, was thankful that it did just that on Monday (May 29) after discovering a "seven- to eight-foot" alligator in their swimming pool.

Police from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they responded to a 911 call from a young lady who was cleaning the pool and found the alligator at the bottom of the pool when they arrived at the scene.

Posting photos and videos of the incident, the Sheriff's Office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the call and sent a trapper.

The video posted by Deputy Lori Clark shows the trapper pulling the alligator out of the pool as it twisted and turned aggressively.

In a separate post, the Sheriff's Office warned that it's mating season in Florida and alligators - especially females - were on the move looking for areas to lay eggs.

"With that said, it's probably safe to assume that any body of water, regardless of what kind, may be enticing to this kind of reptile," it added.





According to local reports, the alligator was taken to a remote area by authorities.