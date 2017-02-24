FlyBe airplane landing gear collapses in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM: The landing gear of a FlyBe airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway. There were no injuries, the airport said in a statement.

It was unclear if a heavy storm over the North Sea had played a role, a spokesman said.

All 59 passengers were brought from the runway to the terminal by bus, the statement said.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)