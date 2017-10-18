Forces comb ghost city Raqa after IS ouster

RAQA: US-backed forces combed the ruins of Raqa for survivors and bombs on Wednesday (Oct 18) after retaking the Syrian city from Islamic State group militants and dealing their dreams of statehood a fatal blow.

A lightning final assault by the Syrian Democratic Forces on Tuesday saw militant defences collapse faster than expected as the SDF claimed a landmark victory in the three-year fight against IS.

SDF fighters flushed militant holdouts from Raqa's main hospital and municipal stadium, wrapping up more than four months of fighting to seize what used to be the inner sanctum of IS's self-proclaimed "caliphate".

On Wednesday, SDF forces fired into the air and danced the traditional Middle Eastern dabke line dance to blaring music amid the otherwise eerie silence of the city.

Inside the stadium, the militia's flag was raised as bulldozers worked to clear the ground of explosives that IS had strewn throughout the city.

Many roads were still closed off, and access to the hospital was blocked while fighters worked to clear it.

Teams of SDF fighters were deployed across the rubble-strewn streets to look for unexploded ordnance and booby traps left by the militants.

"They are making sure there are no more sleeper cells" in Raqa, SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali told AFP.

"Mine-clearing operations and the re-opening of the city are under way," he said, adding that his organisation would only formally announce the liberation of the city once they are completed.

The SDF and Kurdish intelligence services issued clear instructions forbidding the tens of thousands of displaced families from attempting to return to their homes.

CITY UNSAFE



"We urge our people ... who fled IS rule not to return to the city for their own security until it is rid of terrorist explosives," the Kurdish internal security services said in a statement.

But some SDF fighters are themselves from Raqa.

Under the stadium, SDF member Ahmad al-Hassan returned to an oval hallway lined with makeshift cells where IS locked up civilians accused of breaking its ultra-conservative rules.

"This is where they humiliated us," he said, near the room where he was kept for seven days with 35 other men after he tried to prevent his wife's arrest for briefly showing her face in public.

Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander, waves her group's flag at the iconic Al-Naim square in Raqa on Oct 17, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Bulent Kilic)

The loss of Raqa left IS ruling over a rump "caliphate" straddling the Iraqi-Syrian border and covering a fraction of the territory it held when it declared its "state" in July 2014.

The US-led coalition supporting anti-IS forces in Iraq and Syria said on Tuesday that the militants had lost 87 per cent of the territory they held three years ago.

Brett McGurk, the White House's envoy to the multinational coalition, said on social media that IS had lost 6,000 fighters in Raqa. He described the organisation as "pathetic and a lost cause".

Raqa was one of the most emblematic IS bastions, at the heart of both its military operations and its propaganda.

Several of the most high-profile attacks IS claimed in the West, including the 2015 massacres in Paris, are believed to have been at least partly planned in Raqa, earning the city the nickname of "terror central".

Raqa also featured heavily in the propaganda videos, from public beheadings to trainings, which IS used to instill fear among the caliphate's residents and appeal to new recruits globally.

'SOME SURRENDERED, OTHERS DIED'



The breakthrough in the months-old operation to retake Raqa came last week when a local deal was struck for the safe exit of several thousand civilians who had been used as human shields by IS, while Syrian militants surrendered.

Up to 400 mostly foreign IS fighters had been believed to remain in the city, prepared for a bloody last stand in their final redoubts.

Yet events since the Sunday announcement of the operation's final phase gives few clues as to their fate.

Supporters and fighters of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) drive in the street in Qamishli waving flags as they celebrate after the Syrian Democratic Forces announced they had taken full control of Raqa from the Islamic State group. (Photo: AFP/Delil Souleiman)

"Some surrendered, others died," Talal Sello, another SDF spokesman said, without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor relying on an extensive network of sources across Syria, said most of the foreign fighters surrendered and were being held by Western intelligence services.

"They are not visible because intelligence services are detaining them," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. "French and Belgian militants are definitely being held by intelligence."

It was not immediately possible to corroborate his claim.

Colonel Ryan Dillon, the US-led coalition's spokesman, only spoke of four confirmed cases of foreign IS fighters surrendering and stressed that they were in SDF custody.

"We as the coalition do not hold or control any of these detainees," he said, adding the SDF may make separate arrangements with the detained militants' countries of origin for some of them to be handed over and prosecuted.