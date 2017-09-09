Foreigner killed in car explosion in central Kiev, police say

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KIEV: A Georgian man was killed and a woman was injured in a car explosion in the centre of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, in Friday evening's rush hour, police said.

Artem Shevchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s interior ministry, said the police had launched investigation into the killing.

"An unidentified explosive device exploded inside the car. A Georgian citizen was killed," he said.

He said there were three people in the car. An injured woman was brought in hospital and a child survived, he said.

The local television channel 112 showed a black Toyota, the left side of which had been badly damaged in the blast.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Toby Chopra)

