Former Argentine President Fernandez barely won August 13 Senate primary: radio

Former Argentina President Cristina Fernandez narrowly won an Aug. 13 primary vote for a Senate seat in Buenos Aires province by 0.2 percentage point, National Electoral Director Fernando Alvarez said on Ratio Mitre on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, former Argentine President and candidate for the Senate in the mid-term primary elections, waves to supporters at her campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina early August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The electoral authority had last updated the count with 95.68 percent of polling stations reporting on Aug. 14, showing Fernandez had 34.11 percent of the votes compared with 34.19 percent for President Mauricio Macri's ally, Esteban Bullrich.

The vote will occur on Oct. 22.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters