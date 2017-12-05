Former Egyptian Interior Minister Habib al-Adly arrested - security sources

Former Egyptian Interior Minister Habib al-Adly has been arrested after failing to hand himself in to authorities after being sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption charges, two security sources said on Tuesday.

Adly, a former minister under Hosni Mubarak who was ousted in 2011, was due to hand himself after the case in April but had not been seen in recent months.

He is due back in court for an appeal in January.

Egypt's state news agency MENA earlier reported that Adly had been located, but did not disclose his location or whether he had been arrested.

